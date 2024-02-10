‘Jan Man Survey’ seeks public opinion on India’s journey from ‘least favoured’ to ‘most preferred’ status

New Delhi, Feb 10 From India being a ‘bright spot’ to one of the world’s leading economies now, the nation has recorded significant growth in the past few years.

Besides a visible uptrend on economic parameters, the nation also jumped many spots in some key global indexes, including ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

In a bid to gauge the public mood on this marked change in the economy, the Narendra Modi App has launched a survey seeking the opinion of the citizens on multiple issues centering around the GDP, financial well-being and more.

The NaMo App via 'Jan Man Survey' has sought people’s opinion on India’s journey from ‘least favoured’ to ‘most preferred’ emerging market status.

Notably, the survey has shared India’s ‘financial assessment’ by two globally-acclaimed rating agencies pertaining to two different eras -- 2011 (UPA rule) and 2023 (Modi government) -- asking people to share whether they concur with it.

According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey in 2011, published in a leading English daily, Indian markets ranked as the ‘least favoured’ among the Asia-Pacific investors. Though the investment bank in its 2011 report didn’t cite the reasons for India’s downgraded status, it picked China as the second most preferred markets in the Asia-Pacific for the fund managers.

In sharp contrast to the Merrill Lynch survey, US investment bank Morgan Stanley in its 2023 assessment described the Indian equity market as the most preferred among the emerging markets, as reported by a leading daily.

For the unversed, India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world today and recently it broke into the Top 5 global economy list.

"The world is getting ‘bullish’ on India’s performance and economic prospects, what’s your take on it," asks the survey.

One can participate in the survey by visiting the NaMo App and then submitting his/her answers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor