Jan Suraaj accuses NDA of buying majority; party reacts to Bihar results

Patna, Nov 15 Jan Suraaj Party National President Uday Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bihar government had bought the NDA’s overwhelming majority in the Assembly elections and stressed that the state now needed a clean government and demanded the removal of tainted ministers.

Addressing a press conference at Sheikhpura House on Bailey Road, Patna, he claimed that nearly Rs 40,000 crore of public money had been used for cash transfers that influenced voters, adding that Rs 14,000 crore of a World Bank loan was also spent.

“Such attempts had occurred earlier in the country, but it was the first time a state government had spent such a massive amount. As a result, funds for education, employment and health had been depleted,” Singh said.

Responding to questions, he said that Prashant Kishor’s earlier remark that the JD(U) would not win 25 seats was made under different circumstances.

He claimed the situation changed after the government opened its coffers, making JD(U)’s rise in seats inevitable.

Uday Singh congratulated the NDA on its victory and extended best wishes to the new government.

He said Bihar now needed a clean government and demanded the removal of tainted ministers.

He added that since the Prime Minister and Chief Minister had spoken about Jan Suraaj’s issues, the party would monitor how the new government addresses them.

He said the organisation would continue working with the same determination with which Jan Suraaj was founded and would keep highlighting the government’s shortcomings.

Even without a presence in the Assembly, he said the people of Bihar would see Jan Suraaj as a strong Opposition.

On the party’s performance, Singh said they were disappointed but not disheartened.

He claimed that some voters shifted to the NDA at the last moment, fearing that a vote for Jan Suraaj might indirectly help the RJD return to power.

The party's Bihar President Manoj Bharti, also present at the press conference, addressed workers across the state through the media, saying the party would regroup and continue meeting workers to motivate them.

Senior leaders Subhash Singh Kushwaha, Sarwar Ali and state media incharge Obaidur Rahman were also present.

