Jan Suraaj Party Launch in Bihar: Prashant Kishor Officially Unveils His Political Party

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor officially launched his new political party, "Jan Suraaj Party," in Patna on Wednesday. At the launch event, Kishore stated that the party has been active for the past two years and recently received approval from the Election Commission of India.With the Election Commission's nod, the Jan Suraaj Party is now expected to contest in all constituencies in the next Bihar Assembly elections."Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People are asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, today the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as Jan Suraaj Party," Prashant Kishor said.

Notably, Prashant Kishor has vowed to end the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if elected to power.He further said that if Bihar has to have a world-class education system, Rs 5 lakh crore is needed in the next 10 years. "When the liquor ban will be removed, that money won't go into the budget and will not be used for the security of leaders, nor it will be used for roads, water and electricity. That will be used only for building a new education system in Bihar. Every year, Bihar is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to the liquor ban," he added."On May 5, 2022, I announced the commencement of Jan Suraaj journey. I discussed its 3 aims. Now after 2.5 years of the journey, an important milestone of this journey is going to be completed on October 2, 2024...As a result of the efforts made so far, Jan Suraaj will be established as a new political party on October 2, 2024," the Political strategist-turned-activist said on September 29.