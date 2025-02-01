Jan Suraaj Party organises 'Ambedkar Samvad Workshop', discusses Dalit empowerment in Bihar

Patna, Feb 1 The Jan Suraaj Party organised the 'Ambedkar Samvad Workshop' at the Bihar Satyagraha Ashram here on Friday, focussing on strategies to raise awareness about education among the Dalit community in Bihar.

The event witnessed participation from leaders, intellectuals, and thinkers of the Dalit community.

Prashant Kishor, the chief of Jan Suraj, presented his party’s vision for Dalit upliftment, emphasising the need for both political participation and socio-economic reforms.

"Due to the efforts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, scheduled castes secured political representation. However, a large section of the Dalit community still lacks access to basic facilities. Merely becoming an MLA or MP is not enough to bring change," said Kishor.

Jan Suraaj Party has made five promises for Dalit empowerment if its government would be formed in Bihar.

"As per our plan, Dalit students scoring above 50 per cent in the 10th grade will receive a Rs 2,000 per month scholarship for further studies. At present, only 3 per cent of Dalit students currently pass the 12th grade and we will improve their numbers for higher education. We would also renovate Ambedkar hostels across the state," Kishor said.

"We would also run a campaign to ensure that every landless Dalit family receives 3 decimal land within three years. Apart from that, they would be provided government land on lease to encourage agricultural participation and Dalit youth interested in self-employment will receive capital with a government guarantee to start businesses,” he said.

In constituencies with a significant Dalit population, if a capable Dalit candidate is available but the seat is not reserved, Jan Suraaj will field a Dalit candidate for elections, he said.

Prashant Kishor emphasised that these steps aim to bring real change in the lives of Dalit families rather than relying solely on political representation.

A political analyst said that the workshop marked an important step in Jan Suraaj's outreach efforts, as the party prepares for the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor