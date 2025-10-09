Jan Suraaj releases first list of 51 candidates for Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 9 Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, on Thursday, announced its first list of 51 candidates, marking the beginning of its electoral campaign as a third front in the state.

At a press conference in Patna, the party's National President, Uday Singh, said that the names of candidates will now be released daily.

He told that among the 51 candidates, seven belong to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), 17 to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and nine to the minority community.

The remaining 18 candidates are from the general and Economically Backward Class (EBC) communities.

Singh also announced that Prashant Kishor will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11, but clarified that the Jan Suraaj President is not in the list of 51 released candidates on Thursday.

While releasing the list, R.C.P. Singh said, "We are going to create history in Bihar politics."

The list includes several notable names, including Jagriti Thakur, the granddaughter of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, who will contest from Morwa Assembly seat (Samastipur).

Lata Singh, the daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh, has been nominated from Asthawan (Nalanda).

Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey has been fielded from Kargahar (Rohtas).

Renowned educationist K.C. Sinha will contest from Kumhrar (Patna).

The other candidates are Drig Narain Prasad will contest from Valmikinagar, Sunil Kumar from Lauria, Awadesh Ram from Harsidhi, Lal Babu Prasad from Dhaka, Usha Kiran from Sursand, Vijay Kumar Sah from Runnisaidpur, Mohammad Parvez Alam will contest from Bennipatti, Ram Pravesh Kumar Yadav from Nirmali, Raghib Bablu from Sikti, Abu Affam Farruque from Kochadhaman, Afroz Alam from Amour, Kunal Nishad alias Sonu Singh from Pranpur, Subodh Kumar Suman from Alam Nagar, Kishore Kumar Munna from Saharsa, Surendra Yadav from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, and others.

The Jan Suraaj Party, which has decided to contest the election solo, is presenting itself as a third alternative to the ruling NDA and the Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar.

