Jana Sena celebrates 'festival of good governance' to mark one year of victory

Amaravati, June 4 The Jana Sena Party on Wednesday celebrated one year of the National Democratic Alliance's electoral victory in Andhra Pradesh as the festival of good governance.

On a call given by Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the party cadres organised celebrations across the state under the theme Suparipalana Modalai Edadi (Good governance began a year ago).

The party leaders and workers organised activities associated with the Sankranti festival. They lit the 'Bhogi' fire while the women decorated the streets with 'rangoli'.

Key women leaders of the party participated in 'Rangavallulu' in front of the party headquarters. Similar celebrations were held in all the districts.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh called on Pawan Kalyan to greet him on the completion of one year of Jana Sena's emphatic victory.

Pawan Kalyan, in his post on 'X', recalled that it was on June 4 that people gave their mandate. He called it a year of people's revolution, a year of democracy's protection, NDA's historic victory and Jana Sena's win with 100 per cent strike rate.

The actor-politician stated that June 4, 2024, is a memorable day in Indian politics.

He said people with their voting rights drove away five years of anarchic rule and broke the tyrannical-feudalistic link, ushering in the safeguarding of democracy.

The Jana Sena leader said it was the day people gave a historic mandate for the alliance under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. People backed the spirit with which Jana Sainiks had been waging a battle for a decade, and Jana Sena's resolve to bring a change in the system.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the NDA of Jana Sena-TDP-BJP have taken people's mandate as a responsibility and it is working to give good governance by putting derailed system back on rails, to give bright future to coming generations, to steer the state in the direction of Swarnandhra 2047 and to enable the state play a key role in Viksit Bharat 2047.

He assured people that in the coming days, the alliance will deliver more effective governance and work with more responsibility to ensure welfare and development.

He thanked the workers and leaders of all three parties for playing a key role in this victory.

