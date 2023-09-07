‘Janamasthami’ celebrated with fervour & gaiety in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 7 Lord Krishna’s birthday, ‘Janamasthami’ was celebrated with fervour and gaiety in Kashmir on Thursday as temples were decorated during the night and processions are scheduled in the afternoon by Kashmiri Pandit devotees in Srinagar city and elsewhere. ‘Janamasthami’ procession traditionally carried out by local Pandits is called ‘Shoba Yatra’.

Parents traditionally send fruits of the season like apples, pears and grapes to the homes of their daughters on this festival.

In Srinagar city, temples have been decorated with lights and buntings at Sheetal Nath in Habba Kadal area, Ganpatyar, Somyaar, Batyaar and other places where prayers were offered during the night and devotees were greeted by Muslim neighbours with warmth and affection reliving the much cherished tradition of brotherhood that has distinguished Kashmir through centuries.

In north Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Muslim neighbours, elders and children joined the festivities with their Pandit friends in Nuner, Waskura and other places to assert the eclectic and tolerant culture nurtured over centuries by local Sufis and Saints.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor