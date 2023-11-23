Janeshwar Mishra Park in UP to get synthetic skating rink

Lucknow, Nov 23 After the tragic death of the ten-year-old son of a police officer who was mowed down by a speeding SUV outside the Janeshwar Mishra Park on November 20, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to develop a sports zone at the park.

The LDA will also redevelop the Begum Hazrat Mahal Park and G20 Park (formerly Globe Park) in Kaiserbagh with a vintage theme.

This was decided by officials, including LDA vice-chairperson Indramani Tripathi and regional sports officer Ajay Sethi, following an inspection of the parks.

The sports zone at Janeshwar Mishra Park will be constructed near gate-6 with facilities for cricket and football, lawn tennis and badminton.

A synthetic skating rink and running/jogging track will also be developed.

“The work of developing grounds and courts in the sports zone will start soon under the supervision of experts,” said Tripathi.

On the other hand, Begum Hazrat Mahal and G20 parks will be renovated with approximately Rs 9 crore, for which the LDA authorities have already issued a tender.

The water bodies at the two parks will be redeveloped while attractive lights along with umbrella and peacock fountains will be installed.

Also, bollard lights and audio speakers will be installed on the pathway. The old globe installed at G20 Park will be replaced with a new attractive one.

