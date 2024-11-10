Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: Mansukh Mandaviya to undertake padayatra in Chhattisgarh, over 10K volunteers to join

New Delhi, Nov 10 Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya is set to undertake a Padayatra (foot march), as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations in Chhattisgarh’s Jaspur region on November 13.

The padayatra, marking the celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s legacy and contributions to nation-building will also be joined by thousands of youth volunteers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with state ministers are also expected to join the Padayatra.

The event will commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, honouring his legacy and the significant contributions of tribal communities to the nation’s development.

This special event will see the participation of over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers, promoting the spirit to protect and preserve tribal culture, heritage and legacy.

The Padayatra will start from Komodo village and culminate at Ranjeet Stadium, covering a distance of about seven km. The event will open with cultural performances showcasing the contributions of tribal leaders in the Independence movement and also in the richness of the tribal heritage. The Padayatra will begin with a tree plantation activity, in line with PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative.

During the Padayatra, an exhibition space will feature historical tribal movements, tributes to tribal heroes, and displays of the unique artistry and craftsmanship of India’s tribal communities.

The motive behind the Padayatra is to enhance a deeper appreciation of tribal heritage and culture, while also actively involving them in government welfare initiatives. The celebration aims to create a platform for youth to connect with, understand, and respect the rich legacy of India’s tribal heritage.

MY Bharat, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will also host a series of Padayatras across the country to embrace and showcase Bharat’s rich cultural diversity.

