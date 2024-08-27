Janmashtami 2024 Festivities Drive Rs 25,000 Crore Business Surge Across India: CAIT Report

Janmashtami celebrations across the country sparked a significant business boom, with transactions surpassing Rs 25,000 crore, as reported by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). This figure underscores the strong consumer spending during the festival, fueled by the vibrant festivities of Janmashtami, making it one of the most commercially active periods of the year.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT's National General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, highlighted that the Janmashtami festival saw substantial sales across various categories, including flowers, fruits, sweets, deity costumes, decorative items, fasting sweets, milk, curd, butter, and dry fruits.

Khandelwal said that festivals like Janmashtami are an important part of the Sanatan economy, which strengthens the nation's economy. CAIT's National President, BC Bhartia said that Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, especially in North and West India, where the festival was celebrated with much joy.

Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 26 this year across the country, with devotees observing traditional fasts and adorning temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights. Praveen Khandelwal noted that the festival's special attractions included digital tableaux, selfie points with Lord Krishna, and various other delightful displays.