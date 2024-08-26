Janmashtami 2024: Temples Decked Up, Devotees Flock to Temples To Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday (Watch Videos)

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with full pomp and show on Monday. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed on the all temples of the Radha Krishna campus on Monday.

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples decorated with colourful lights and flowers on the festive occasion. Devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad's ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning aarti performed at Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/QVdhlpPIrU — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

In the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, the morning aarti was performed at the temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The aarti was performed at Dwarka's ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. In Mumbai, morning aarti was performed at Chowpatty's ISKCON Temple.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Morning aarti performed at Chowpatty's ISKCON Temple on the occassion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/dlZrBAIiXl — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the curtains opened for the Darshan as devotees in huge numbers gathered at Ahmedabad's ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad's ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/P6Ufu6PRty — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

In Madhya Pradesh, Jugal Kishore Ji Temple shined in colourful lights on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Moreover, a large number of people gathered at Manali's Mall Road to attend the Krishna Janmashtami celebration event organised by ISKCON.

On the security arrangements for the Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia informed that more than 2000 security personnel have been deployed in the region. Speaking to ANI, he briefed on the security arrangements and said that drones are being used to ensure safety and security.

"More than 2000 security personnel have been deployed and the entire region has been divided into three regions. On every zone, an additional SP has been deployed...Proper parking arrangements have been made...Gate no. 3 is the entry point for the devotees...UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be arriving...Teams of ATS, commandos and fire services are also deployed...Drones are also being used to ensure security and safety," said Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

The occasion is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.