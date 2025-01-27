January 27 Will Be Celebrated As Uniform Civil Code Day in Uttarakhand, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that 27th January will be celebrated as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) day in the state every year. "Now every year 27th January will be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code Day in Uttarakhand."

Chief Minister Dhami said Uttarakhand is the first state to implement UCC, and we are fulfilling the promise we made to the people of the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule. "We are fulfilling the promise we made to the people of the state. Today, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code. It will benefit every person," he added.

Uttarakhand CM on Monday, January 27, made history by becoming the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the UCC portal and issued a notification marking the adoption of the civil code.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that according to the UCC, for girls and boys in all religions, the minimum age for marriage has been made compulsory: 21 years for males and 18 years for females.

"Second marriage is completely prohibited while the husband or wife is alive. Clear laws have also been made in the Uniform Civil Code regarding property division and child rights," Dhami added.

"Under these laws, daughters have also been given equal property rights in all religions and communities. Children born through live-in relationships will also be considered to have equal rights in property... In this law, registration for live-in relationships has been made mandatory. The registrar will give the information of the couple to their parents, this information will be kept completely confidential," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.