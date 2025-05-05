Japan Defence Minister assures full support to India's fight against terrorism

New Delhi, May 5 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart General Nakatani in New Delhi, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepening Defence ties and countering regional security threats, including terrorism.

The meeting comes days after a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pahalgam claimed 26 innocent lives.

General Nakatani expressed solidarity with India over the Pahalgam attack and extended Japan's full support.

After the meeting, Defence Minister Singh took to X and posted, "It was a delight to meet Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani San in New Delhi. India shares a Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan. During the bilateral meeting, we discussed Defence cooperation and regional security."

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all forms and emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration and joint efforts to counter cross-border threats," he said.

"Nakatani San expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and offered full support to India," Rajnath Singh added.

The bilateral discussion focussed on regional and international security challenges and explored avenues to bolster cooperation in Defence and strategic affairs.

The meeting marked the second interaction between the two ministers in six months, following their initial talks during the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Laos in November 2024.

Earlier in the day, General Nakatani was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Delhi's Manekshaw Centre.

Singh personally received the Japanese Defence Minister, and both leaders exchanged warm greetings.

The Ministry of Defence underlined that "India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has gained qualitative momentum since their partnership was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Defence and security are crucial pillars of this relationship."

The ministry also highlighted the growing convergence on strategic issues between the two nations, particularly in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. "Defence exchanges have gained strength due to common outlooks on Indo-Pacific security," it stated.

The meeting came against the backdrop of rising tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), where Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire for 11 consecutive days.

According to the Indian Army, Pakistani troops fired small arms without provocation during the night of May 4-5 in several areas, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Nowshera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor.

