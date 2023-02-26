Japan to open hotels in 30 cities of UP, boost employment opportunities

Yogi Adityanath government's efforts of harnessing UP's tourism potential have not only led to an increased influx of domestic and foreign tourists but also will generate ample employment opportunities in tourist destinations, an official release said on Sunday.

"In 2022, the state witnessed the arrival of 24.87 crore tourists to Uttar Pradesh, of which the number of foreigners was 4.10 lakh. Owing to the sustained efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the tourism and hospitality sectors also garnered immense attention of the investors in the Global Investors Summit held recently in the state capital," the release added.

"By January 2024, a grand temple of Maryada Purushottam Shriram will be built in Ayodhya, boosting tourism in the state. In the first six months of 2022, more than two crore tourists visited Ayodhya", read the letter.

Informing about the investment proposals of tourism and hospitality centres in UP, the letter read, "Both sectors received investment proposals of Rs 98193 crores and Rs 20722 crores, respectively. In the coming years, about 1.45 lakh employment opportunities will be created from both sectors."

Further, the release also focused on the increase in tourism with the construction of the Vishwanath Dham Corridor and Vindhya Dham.

"With the construction of Vishwanath Dham Corridor and Vindhya Dham being under construction since Yogi Adityanath assumed power, other cities including Agra, Mathura, Chitrakoot, and Jhansi also developed their tourism potential. The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Vindhya Dham in Vindhyachal is also going on at a fast pace. The heavy inflow of foreign and domestic investments in these sectors will also ensure the youth get employment opportunities in their hometowns."

"The UP government received 397 proposals in the tourism sector including in the top 20 sectors. There is a possibility of investment of Rs 98193 crore through this. This will provide more than 2.60 lakh jobs, while 437 proposals were received in the hospitality sector. With this, about one lakh youth in Paschimanchal, Purvanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand will get employment", further reads the letter.

Highlighting the contribution of Japan in the making of hotels in 30 cities of Uttar Pradesh, the release said, "The representatives of Japan in GIS also praised the changed atmosphere of UP. Investors signed MoU for the investment of Rs 7200 crores. At the summit, the Japanese company Hotel Management International Company Limited (HMI Group) decided to open hotels in 30 cities including Agra, Ayodhya, and Varanasi."

"The Group's Director, Public Relations, Takamoto Yokoyama also said that after the development of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi, the number of tourists has gone up significantly", further read the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

