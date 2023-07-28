Japanese Foreign Minister travels in Delhi Metro from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazaar

New Delhi, July 28 Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa on Friday visited the Delhi Metro System and travelled in it from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazar.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal in a statement said that Yoshimasa visited the Delhi Metro system and was accompanied by Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations & Services), DMRC during his journey on the Metro from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazaar.

He said that the journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum.

Dayal said that the Delhi Metro Project is a symbol of Indo-Japanese collaboration and the Government of Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has substantially funded the Delhi Metro Projects from the beginning and is also funding Phase-IV of the project.

