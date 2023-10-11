Japanese man arrested for dragging elderly woman to death with his car

Tokyo, Oct 11 A Japanese man has been arrested for the death of an elderly woman who he dragged with his car for about 2 km in Tokyo, according to local police.

The victim, who was later identified by the police as 84-year-old local resident Noriko Ushikusa, was declared brought dead at the hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 53-year-old suspect, Yoshihiro Sumiyama, is a company employee from Higashimurayama City in Tokyo area, and was arrested by the police on suspicion of hit-and-run.

According to the police, the suspect was driving a passenger car in Sakaemachi of Higashimurayama City at around 3.40 p.m. on Tuesday when he struck Ushikusa and dragged her for about 2 km in roughly 10 minutes.

After receiving an emergency call from a witness at the initial scene, a police officer stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

The victim was found under the car.

According to the police, the driver, when questioned, said he does not recall hitting anyone, denying the charges of negligent driving resulting in death and violating the traffic law.

