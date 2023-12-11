Jarange-Patil feels 'uneasy' in Dharashiv public rally, stops speech midway

Dharashiv (Maharashtra), Dec 11 Shivba Sanghatana President and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil felt uneasy during a public rally here on Monday afternoon and was forced to discontinue his speech midway.

Jarange-Patil was speaking at a massive public meeting at Makni-Karajgaon around noon when he suddenly felt weak, and then sat down on the stage.

As some aides rushed to help him, he continued speaking feebly for a few minutes, before giving up and then was helped away from the stage.

A medico was summoned to examine him and said he had certain diabetes problems, was administered some medicines, and has been advised to take it easy for a couple of days.

However, an aide said that Jarange-Patil – currently on a tour of some districts to drum up support for the Maratha reservation – has reportedly decided against taking medical advice to take rest and will continue his schedules as planned.

Jarange-Patil has given an ultimatum of December 24 to the Maharashtra government to announce the Maratha quotas by including them in the OBC Kunbi Caste category, failing which he would lay a siege on Mumbai.

