Jarange-Patil gives quota ultimatum to Maha govt, demands Kunbi certificates by Sep 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 8 Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday issued an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, demanding that the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members begin by September 17, celebrated as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day.

He asked the Devendra Fadnavis-led MahaYuti government to take in the cabinet on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jarange-Patil, who ended his five-day protest in Mumbai last week after the state issued a resolution on applying the Hyderabad Gazetteer to grant Kunbi certificates to Marathas, cautioned the government against altering the plan.

He urged that village committees be put to work and warned that if no decision is taken by 17 September, he will be forced to act.

“Do not allow interference. Maratha children must receive the benefits promised in the resolution, and Kunbi certificates should be issued to them,” he said.

Jarange-Patil added, “Once the government begins enforcing the resolution, the Maratha community in Marathwada will have full reservation. Those opposed to us are so unsettled that they cannot sleep. Marathas need not worry. My only advice is to accept both victory and setback with composure and a little patience.”

He warned that unless the Hyderabad Gazetteer was implemented and recorded without delay, the Maratha leadership would announce its stand against the government at the upcoming Dussehra gathering.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil have assured that the Hyderabad Gazetteer will be implemented. Begin issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas by 17 September. Extend these certificates to all unregistered Marathas in each village on the basis of the Gazetteer entries,” he said.

Jarange-Patil said he was fully confident that the government would no longer insult the Marathas and would issue Kunbi certificates based on the entries in the Hyderabad Gazetteer.

“The Marathas have always won. We have fought a major battle. If there is any attempt to alter the resolution, the government will have to be changed. We want the certificate issued -- stop the rest of the drama. Any errors will not be accepted. It was announced on the platform that the GR of the Hyderabad Gazetteer would be issued, and the Chief Minister also confirmed its implementation,” he added.

Jarange-Patil, in a veiled attack, criticised state Minister and veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal for his announcement to approach the court against the GR.

“If you listen to anyone and make even minor changes, or if the GR is manipulated based on the advice of that person (Chhagan Bhujbal), we will challenge the 1994 GR that provides reservation to OBCs, and it too may have to be revoked. If you backtrack on your commitment, we will pursue our case with greater intensity,” he warned.

He further warned, “If you (Chhagan Bhujbal) create problems by interfering with our GR, you will not be allowed to move freely in the state.”

Jarange-Patil expressed hope that Fadnavis would honour the government’s commitment and avoid drawing the ire of the Marathas.

After Jarange-Patil ended his hunger strike following the government’s assurance. Earlier, Fadnavis said, “Marathas will receive their rightful benefits, and OBCs will receive theirs. There will be no attempt to pit the two communities against each other. The state government has taken an equal decision benefiting both Marathas and OBCs. The Hyderabad Gazetteer will serve as proof: if the name of a person’s grandfather or great-grandfather appears in it under the Kunbi caste, they will become eligible for the benefits and later receive a certificate according to the established norms. The government will not allow any conflict between the Maratha and OBC communities on the issue.”

