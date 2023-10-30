Jarange-Patil's claims confirmed – Maha panel finds 11.5K 'Kunbi Caste' entries for Marathas

Mumbai, Oct 30 In a significant development, a state government appointed retired Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee, that scrutinized 1.72 crore old documents has detected at least 11,530 'Kunbi Caste' certificates issued to Marathas in the past, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Monday.

The panel has examined a whopping 1.72 crore documents from Maharashtra and Telangana where the Marathas were classified as 'Kunbi Caste' during the Nizam era.

The Justice Shinde Committee has found 11,530 such '‘Kunbi Caste' certificates and is examining more documents to unearth more 'Kunbi Caste' certificates.

