Jatayu of 'Ramayana' was the 'First Responder': Navy chief

New Delhi, March 6 Indian Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, at the commissioning of INS Jatayu at Minicoy on Wednesday, noted that in the "Ramayana", Jatayu was the "first responder" trying to stop the abduction of Sita, even to the peril of his own life, exemplifying "service before self".

The naming of this unit as 'Jatayu' is an apt recognition of this spirit of providing security, surveillance and selfless service. Jatayu's information to Lord Rama provided him with crucial situational awareness leading to the successful quest that followed, he added.

The Minicoy Island was traditionally considered to be the ancient capital of Lakshadweep Islands and is recognised among the locals as 'The Island of the King'.

"Similarly, INS Baaz to the east in Andamans and now, INS Jatayu in the west at Minicoy, will serve as the eyes and ears of the Navy... and the Nation across the far reaches of the seas to safeguard our national interests - Whatever be the challenge and whosoever be the challenger," he said.

Admiral Hari Kumar said that they commission Jatayu, "it is crucial to recognise the pressing need for heightened surveillance amidst the prevailing geo-political developments which underscore the strategic significance of Lakshadweep to India. The Indian Ocean Region is witnessing an upsurge in maritime terror, crime and piracy".

He said that the Indian Navy has responded with alacrity assuming an assertive posture in the west and north Arabian Sea undertaking anti-drone and anti-piracy operations to safeguard all merchant traffic in the region.

"I am sure that INS Jatayu will serve as a vanguard providing crucial 'Maritime Domain Awareness' and OTR facilities while enhancing our sustenance and surveillance of the Arabian Sea."

He said that this occasion not only symbolises the strength of the navy but also underscores the Indian government's commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests in line with the PM's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region).

The growing strength of the Indian Navy is not just to cater for these short-term ongoing crises, but more importantly, to ensure the future balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

