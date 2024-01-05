Javed Mattoo, Wanted for Terrorism in J&K, Appears Before Patiala House Court in Delhi

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell successfully apprehended Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen group, in the national capital on Thursday. Mattoo, a resident of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, carried a bounty of Rs. 5 lakh on his head, highlighting the severity of his alleged involvement in multiple terror attacks in the region. Officials reveal that Mattoo may have crossed over to Pakistan at some point and returned to India to carry out his illicit activities.

Acting on intelligence about Mattoo's presence in Delhi, the Special Cell executed a meticulous operation, culminating in his arrest on Thursday. He was subsequently presented before the Patiala House Court on Friday. A video capturing police escorting him from the court has circulated widely on social media. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is reportedly collaborating on the investigation, conducting searches to unveil Mattoo's network and identify potential accomplices.

#WATCH | Delhi | Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javed Mattu produced before the Patiala House Court after his arrest by the Special Cell of Delhi police.



The successful apprehension of Mattoo marks a substantial victory for security forces in their ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. His arrest is expected to disrupt the operations of the Hizbul Mujahideen and contribute to preventing further acts of terrorism.

Meanwhile, In a video that went viral on social media platforms ahead of Independence Day last year, Jave's brother Rayees Mattoo, was seen waving the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. Matoo was wanted in several terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.