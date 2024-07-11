Jaya Prada acquitted in 2019 case of model code violation

Rampur (UP), July 11 Former MP from Rampur and Bollywood actress Jaya Prada has been acquitted by the Rampur MP/MLA court in a case of violation of model code of conduct.

Jaya Prada was booked in 2019 at Kamri police station for code of conduct violation.

The final hearing in this case was completed on Monday but the verdict was announced on Thursday.

A case was registered against Jaya Prada under section 171-G of IPC in Kamri police station in April 2019 for making personal statements against Azam Khan and Mayawati and violating the model code of conduct.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jaya Prada was given a ticket from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat by the BJP. She was in a direct contest with SP's leader Azam Khan. Jaya Prada lost this election, while Azam Khan won from SP.

Two cases were registered against her during the election campaign itself.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor