Jayant Patil urges Sharad Pawar to relieve him as Maha NCP (SP) chief

Pune, June 10 Maharashtra NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Jayant Patil on Tuesday publicly requested party president Sharad Pawar to relieve him from his responsibilities, urging that the time had come to allow younger leaders to take charge.

Speaking at the party’s foundation day event here, which also marked the completion of 26 years of the NCP, Patil said he had held the post for nearly seven years and now wished to step aside.

“Pawar Saheb gave me many opportunities, including the honour of serving as the state unit chief for seven years. But now, the party must give a chance to new faces. In front of all of you, I request Pawar Saheb to relieve me from my post,” Patil said.

He added, “Ultimately, this party belongs to Pawar Saheb, and he will take the right decision. We still have a long way to go.”

Patil’s announcement took many by surprise. After the split in the NCP in July 2023 and the party’s poor performance in last year's state assembly elections, some sections within the NCP (SP) had demanded his resignation.

However, it was Sharad Pawar’s support that allowed him to continue -- until now, when Patil made a direct request to step down.

Calling for resilience among party workers, Patil urged them not to lose hope but to strive hard for the revival of the party.

“There was a time when the BJP had just two MPs. Today, it is the largest party in the country. So don’t be afraid. If we work hard, we will regain our strength in the state. Always remember, our battle is that of Tukaram versus Nathuram,” he said.

Recalling the party’s journey, Patil said, “In 2014, the BJP came to power, and many people left our train to board another. But we remained loyal to Pawar Saheb. I appreciate all of you because, whether in good times or bad, you stood by him. Quality is more important than quantity.”

He also remembered the early days of the NCP. “When this party was formed, lakhs gathered at Shivaji Park to hear Pawar Saheb. From 1999 to 2014, the party remained in power and grew stronger each year.”

Referring to foreign policy matters and national interest, Patil invoked ‘Operation Sindoor’ to underline the party’s consistent stand on unity in national security matters.

“Pawar Saheb has always put the country first. He has taught us to stay united when it comes to national interest and stand firm against the enemy. Last year's Lok Sabha results were proof of our collective hard work and Pawar Saheb’s guidance.”

