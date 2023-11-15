Jaynagar massacre: Displaced male residents of burnt houses unable to return after 48 hrs

Kolkata, Nov 15 Over 48 hours have passed since 12 houses at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas were set afire to avenge local Trinamool Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar's murder, but the male members of the affected families are unable to return to their homes fearing for their lives.

All of them, known in the locality as active CPI(M) workers, have taken shelter provided by the party at a nearby village.

The CPI(M) central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty has alleged that the situation at the village at Jaynagar where the houses were set afire is still not suitable for their return.

"First the ruling party goons selectively burnt down the houses of the families supporting us. Now they are constantly threatening the female members. In such a situation, the local administration and police are also not taking any initiative to ensure the safe return of the male members of these families," he alleged.

Till now only one person, Sahrul Sheikh has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lashkar.

District police sources said that following the interrogation of the arrested individual they have secured some clues regarding others associated with the assassination of Lashkar.

However, district police sources admitted that since the other associates have switched off their mobile phones since Monday, the investigating officials are facing problems in tracking them through tower locations.

This afternoon, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose launched a scathing attack against the state government and the police for not taking action in preventing the situation taking such a serious shape.

"The law will take its own course and the office of the Governor will also not remain silent in the matter. Strong actions should be initiated against the offenders. The politics in West Bengal is totally under the influence of violence," the Governor said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor