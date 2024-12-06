Jaynagar Rape and Murder Case: POCSO Court Sentences Accused to Death Within 62 Days, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

In a landmark ruling, the Baruipur POCSO court has sentenced Mustaqin to death for the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Jaynagar, South 24 Parganas. The verdict comes just 62 days after the horrific incident, marking an unprecedented speed in the judicial process for such cases in West Bengal.

The tragedy unfolded on October 4, when the victim, a fourth-grade student, went missing after leaving for tuition. Her family reported her disappearance to the police, but initial responses were met with indifference, leading to frustration and a frantic search. Tragically, her body was discovered in a wetland near her home, showing signs of multiple injuries.

Following public outcry and protests demanding justice, police registered a case against Mustaqin under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation was expedited, with a charge sheet submitted to the court just 25 days after the incident.

"The accused in the case involving the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Joynagar on October 4, 2024, has been sentenced to death today by the POCSO court at Baruipur just within 62 days of the ghastly incident. Conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two months is unprecedented in the history of the state....," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a post on X.

The trial commenced in a fast-track court, where 36 witnesses testified against Mustaqin. After a thorough examination of evidence and witness statements, Judge Subrata Chatterjee announced the death sentence on December 5. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the swift conviction and capital punishment as a significant step towards justice.