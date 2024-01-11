Jazz icons to honour Martin Luther King Jr. with concerts in Mumbai & Delhi

Mumbai, Jan. 11 Globally famed Jazz legends Herbie Hancock and Dianne Reeves shall perform and conduct Master Classes for students in New Delhi and Mumbai from Jan 14-25 to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to an official statement here on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA Ensemble, there will be a special concert on January 15 to mark the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day, which also happens to be the 95th birth anniversary of the Nobel Peace laureate (1964), who was assassinated on April 4, 1968, when he was just 39 years old.

Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, the leading role played by Dr. King -- who had journeyed to India in 1959 -- in the American civil rights movement, advocating for racial equality, justice and unity is a poignant reminder on this federal holiday in the US.

“On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let’s honour the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, which continue to inspire the pursuit of justice and equality. Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, advocating profound respect for the inherent dignity of every individual, regardless of background, caste, religion, or social status, echoes the core values championed by Martin Luther King Jr. Their shared example underscores the belief that everyone deserves respect and fair treatment in our ongoing journey toward a more just and equitable society,” US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

Hancock said he had travelled to India 15 years ago on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s historic visit to this country (2009), and is touring here for the fourth time to perform and work with young musicians.

Hancock and Reeves shall participate in education programs and perform both in the national capital and the commercial capital to foster the bonds between musicians and the peoples of both the US and India.

In Mumbai, celebrated Indian artists like Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar), Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar (Tabla) would join the performance in Mumbai, and the tour program is supported by the United Airlines and Boeing.

