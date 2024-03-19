JD-U General Secretary Ali Ashraf Fatmi quits party

Patna, March 19 JD-U national General Secretary Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi resigned from his post as well as the party on Tuesday.

"In a bid to save moral values, I am resigning from all posts and the primary membership of the JD-U. Please accept my resignation," he said in his resignation letter.

It is expected that Fatmi, who joined the JD-U in 2020, may rejoin the RJD. He was an MP of the RJD from Darbhanga earlier and also a minister in the UPA government.

Fatmi is considered a major Muslim leader in the Mithilanchal region and eyeing the Darbhanga or Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 election. He was elected four times as MP from Darbhanga. His son Faraz Fatmi was also an RJD MLA from the Keoti Assembly constituency in Darbhanga in 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor