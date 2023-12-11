JD-U holds two meetings in Patna ahead of Lok Sabha poll preparations

Patna, Dec 11 A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Patna, the state's ruling JD-U turned active and organised two back-to-back meetings in the party's head office as well as at the CM's residence on Monday.

The first meeting was held at the party head office located at Veerchand Patel Path where the party leaders have decided to celebrate Karpoori Thakur Jayanti on December 24.

The party’s leaders were also given the task to visit every constituency and make people aware about the success of caste survey followed by reservation especially for EBCs, OBCs, Dalits, and Mahadalits of the state apart from Muslims.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting at his residence where all ministers, MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, former MLCs, district presidents and all spokespersons participated. He has given specific directions to them to follow the party line till Lok Sabha polls next year.

On Sunday, Amit Shah also held a meeting with 30 leaders of the state Bihar unit and gave specific directions ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

