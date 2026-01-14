JD-U keeps door open for RCP Singh as Shyam Rajak makes pitch at Dahi-Chura feast

Patna, Jan 14 The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday signalled openness to a possible return of former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh after senior leader Shyam Rajak said the party's doors remain open for him. He made the remarks during a Dahi-Chura feast hosted by party MLA Ratnesh Sada here.

Speaking to the media, Shyam Rajak extended an open invitation to Jan Suraaj leader R.C.P. Singh, stating that the JD-U's doors remain open for him if he wishes to return.

“Whether he was separated from us earlier is a different matter. If he wants to come back, he is welcome,” Rajak said.

The remark is being viewed as a gesture of reconciliation, especially given that RCP Singh was once considered one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s closest confidants.

Rajak also dismissed speculation surrounding Tej Pratap Yadav’s participation in various Dahi-Chura feasts across political lines.

He clarified that such visits should not be viewed through a political lens.

“There is no need to find political meaning in this. On festivals like Makar Sankranti, we go everywhere,” he said, underlining that these interactions are rooted in tradition and social courtesy, not political realignment.

Political observers believe Shyam Rajak’s remarks indicate that the JD-U is not inclined to shut doors on former allies or leaders and is keeping its options open amid evolving political equations in Bihar.

Thus, the Dahi-Chura feast at Ratnesh Sada’s residence served not only traditional fare but also subtle political messaging, indicating the JD-U's willingness to maintain flexibility and explore reconciliation where possible.

Earlier, RCP Singh, during interaction with media persons, said that he had a close relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 25 years.

“It may be some mistakes happened from my side in the past, but no one can deny my long association with CM Nitish Kumar as a bureaucrat and political leader,” Singh said.

