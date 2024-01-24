JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal asks Umesh Kushwaha not to interrupt his speech in rally

Patna, Jan 24 JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal surprised his party’s state President Umesh Kushwaha by asking him not to interrupt his speech during a rally on Wednesday.

The rally was held at Patna’s Veterinary College ground to celebrate the 100 birth anniversary of the great socialist leader of Bihar Karpoori Thakur.

Gopal Mandal, the MLA from Gopalpur Assembly constituency of Bhagapur claimed that he had brought 5,000 people to the rally so the party should not stop him from giving a speech.

The incident that left many in the JD-U red-faced took place when he was in the queue to give a speech from the stage and Umesh Kushwaha and others asked him not to speak. When he protested, Gopal Mandal was finally allowed to speak for two minutes.

During his speech, Gopal Mandal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he had done the ‘Prana Pratishtha (consecration)’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which was wrong.

He said it was wrong because the temple’s construction was incomplete and the consecration ceremony was always done by husband and wife and Modi had done it alone.

As soon as he took Modi’s name Umesh Kushwaha and others tried to stop him from delivering the speech but Gopal Mandal stayed on the dais and did not listen to them.

“Don’t interrupt me. I have brought 5,000 people to the rally. You cannot shut the mouth of Gopal Mandal. I am not a senseless person,” Mandal said.

