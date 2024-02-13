JD-U MLA says offered bribe by RJD leader for cross-voting; FIR lodged

Patna, Feb 13 A JD-U MLA has lodged an FIR alleging that a RJD leader offered him Rs 10 crore for the cross-voting during the crucial floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, an official said.

The FIR was registered by Sudhanshu Shekhar, an MLA from Madhubani's Harlakhi constituency, at Patna's Kotwali police station on February 11.

"We received a complaint from Harlakhi MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar on February 11 and the FIR was registered in the Kotwali police station. He has levelled allegations against an RJD leader and we are investigating it from all angles," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Murari Prasad.

"We have not taken action against any person so far. The action will be taken against the culprit after the completion of the probe," Prasad said.

In his complaint, Shekhar said that his brother-in-law Ranjit Kumar contacted him over a WhatsApp call on February 9 and told him that Engineer Sunil wanted to interact with him. "When I interacted with him (Sunil), he offered me Rs 10 crore -- Rs 5 crore in advance -- for supporting the RJD during the floor test... I told him that I would think (about it) and would inform him...," the JD-U MLA said.

Shekhar further said that on February 10, former minister Nagmani Kushwaha contacted him and told him that one Akhilesh wanted to interact with him. "On the same day, an internet call came on my phone and the person on the other side introduced himself as Akhilesh. He said that he is very close to Rahul Gandhi. He told me that whatever I demand, would be fulfilled if I support Mahagathbandhan," he said.

The JD-U MLA also claimed that legislators Krishna Murari Sharan and Niranjan Kumar Mehta were also offered bribes for voting in favour of the RJD.

