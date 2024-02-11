JD-U MLAs shifted to Patna hotel ahead of floor test

Patna, Feb 11 Ahead of the crucial test vote on Monday, Bihar's ruling JD-U has shifted its MLAs to a hotel near the state Assembly.

JD-U MLAs such as Lesi Singh, Madan Sahani, and Raj Kumar were seen on Sunday evening in the Chanakya Hotel which is just 500 meters away from the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The JD-U legislators will directly go to the Assembly from the hotel on Monday morning for the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Four MLAs were absent from a party meeting on Sunday and reportedly not reachable but a Minister said that all were contacted and would reach Patna in time for the vote.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs who were in Bodh Gaya for a party workshop since Saturday returned to Patna on Sunday evening. They went to the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Sixteen Congress MLAs, who were in Hyderabad, also returned to Patna on Sunday evening. They are camping at Tejashwi Yadav's residence.

As per the Assembly schedule, the session on Monday will start with the Governor's address. After the Governor's address, Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary will begin the house proceedings.

As a notice has already been served, the NDA MLAs in the House will move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. After the motion is moved, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari will take the Chair and Choudhary will sit with the RJD MLAs in the House.

The Deputy Speaker will start the proceedings of voting for the no-confidence motion, which will decide the fate of the incumbent Speaker.

