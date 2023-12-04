JD-U MLC demands resignation of Sunil Pintu

Patna, Dec 4 After JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP over their victory in three states, the party MLC Neeraj Kumar has demanded the resignation of Pintu.

“Doing road shows in Telangana and not visiting Manipur, still Modi looks ‘Mumkin’ to you. Why don’t you resign and join BJP. Don’t enjoy your tenure in the government. LS election is scheduled a few months from now. Stop showing the lust for the MP chair,” Kumar said.

He said that Pintu has won the election in the name of JD-U and but congratulates Modi and BJP.

“It is only a matter of few months. Send in your resignation and leave the party,” Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, JD-U MP from Sunil Kumar Pintu had congratulated BJP and PM Modi saying that “Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai. Modi Hai To Guarantee Hai.”

He said that the BJP obtained historic wins in by winning with huge margins in all three states which proved that people have faith in PM Modi and his guarantee.

