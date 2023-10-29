JD-U projects Nitish Kumar as prime minister candidate

Patna, Oct 28 Leaders of JD-U Uttar Pradesh projected Nitish Kumar as a prime minister on Saturday.

JD-U leaders from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh reached Patna on Saturday and went to the CM residence to meet him. They shouted slogans outside the entrance of CM residence about “Desh Ka PM Kaisa Ho Nitish Kumar Jaisa Ho”.

The JD-U leaders also appealed to Nitish Kumar to contest the upcoming election of Lok Sabha from Phulpur. Phulpur is known as Kurmi dominant seat in Uttar Pradesh and Nitish Kumar who belongs to Kurmi community has a great chance to win the election.

After the separation from NDA, the supporters of JD-U project Nitish Kumar as a prime minister material in the past but he himself has denied any such ambitions.

Even RJD leaders in a bid to prepare ground for Tejashwi Yadav to take the CM seat, have projected Nitish Kumar as a prime ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha poll 2024.

Nitish Kumar met the party leaders of Phulpur and asked them to make the party organisation strong. During the meeting, Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar was also present.

“We have put our point before Nitish Kumar and requested him to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Phulpur. He has all the ability to become the prime minister of the country. Now, it's up to him to take a decision in this regard,” said one of the JD-U leaders of Phulpur.

