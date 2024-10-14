JD-U raises concern over Giriraj Singh’s Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

Patna, Oct 14 JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, on Monday raised concerns over Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra which is set to begin on October 18 from Bhagalpur.

Kumar questioned the motive behind the Yatra, which will pass through Muslim-majority districts like Katihar, Purnea, and Araria, and conclude in Kishanganj on October 22.

His comments came amid increasing scepticism from opposition and alliance partners over the intention of the Yatra.

In response, Neeraj Kumar highlighted the developmental work being done under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, particularly the Saat Nischay Part 2 initiative, which focuses on long-term infrastructure and social development in Bihar.

He cited the example of the Badi Patan Devi temple in Patna, where 7.50 crore rupees are being invested for fencing, with 1.50 crore rupees contributed from the MLC fund of JD-U's minority MLC Afaque Ahmed.

Neeraj Kumar used this to illustrate how efforts in Bihar transcend religious lines, setting an inclusive precedent for the state.

Referring to Giriraj Singh's call to "awaken" Hindus in light of incidents in Bangladesh, Neeraj Kumar said that the people of Bihar are already awake and mindful, emphasising that there is no need to do such an act (Yatra).

He underscored that the citizens of Bihar have always rallied under Nitish Kumar’s leadership when facing any problems, irrespective of religion.

JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar firmly distanced the party from Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, emphasising that the Bihar government under Nitish Kumar works for all communities, including Hindus and Muslims in the Seemanchal region.

Neeraj Kumar pointed out the inclusive development efforts in Bihar, noting how extremely backward students, Dalit students, and minority students all have dedicated hostels in various educational institutions.

“Nitish Kumar is recognised as a global thinker and climate leader due to his contributions to development in Bihar, such as the Sultanganj Ajgavinath temple and the establishment of an agriculture college in honour of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The JD-U respects and honours both historical and contemporary figures who have shaped the nation, regardless of their religious background,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have shown support for the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra. Haribhushan Thakur Bachol, a prominent BJP leader and MLA, praised Giriraj Singh's initiative, calling it a "praiseworthy step."

