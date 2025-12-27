JD-U raises suspicion over shifting of belongings from Rabri Devi’s residence, demands probe

Patna, Dec 27 Pictures which surfaced online showing belongings being shifted from former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s government residence at 10 Circular Road have triggered a fresh political controversy in the state.

Reacting sharply, Janata Dal (United) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar raised serious questions over the manner in which the residence is being vacated and demanded strict monitoring by the government.

Neeraj Kumar alleged that the bungalow may have a secret basement where important documents or valuables could be hidden, and even called for the excavation of the premises.

“Rabri Devi was informed well in advance about vacating the residence. Then what is the mystery and emotional attachment? Is there a basement? I believe some confidential documents might be hidden there, which is why there is hesitation in vacating the house,” Neeraj Kumar said.

The JD-U spokesperson said vacating an official residence is a routine administrative process, but stressed that a complete inventory of government property - including furniture, flowerpots, and other items - must be prepared.

He questioned whether government property was being shifted under the guise of vacating the bungalow.

“This is public property, purchased with taxpayers’ money. No one has the right to take it away from what was once a fortress of corruption,” he alleged.

Addressing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Neeraj Kumar said the family should move into their private properties instead of holding on to a government residence.

“You have 43 bighas of land in Patna. You can settle wherever you want. Even 39 Harding Road is allotted in your wife’s name. The government must keep a close watch on this entire process,” he added.

Since Thursday night, several small vehicles have reportedly arrived at Rabri Devi’s residence, with household items and plants being loaded and transported.

According to RJD sources, the belongings are being shifted gradually to another location.

The visuals of the shifting reportedly prompted a strong reaction from the JD-U.

After the formation of the new government in Bihar, the Building Construction Department issued a notice to Rabri Devi on November 25, 2025, asking her to vacate the official residence at 10 Circular Road.

While the RJD had earlier stated that it would not vacate the bungalow, the process of vacating appears to have begun, reigniting political tensions between the ruling NDA and the opposition RJD.

