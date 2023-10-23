JD-U says concerned about Sushil Modi as BJP sidelined him

Patna, Oct 23 Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar on Monday said that he is concerned about senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi as he has been sidelined in BJP.

"He is a very senior and knowledgeable leader of Bihar. He has a stature in Bihar politics. It is unfortunate that the saffron party has thrown him out as people take out bees from milk. We are concern about him," Kumar said while interacting with media persons in Biharsharif.

Kumar statement came in backdrop of Sushil Modi remarks who recently said that senior leaders of JD-U have no future in Bihar.

"The way BJP sideline senior leaders like him, is a matter of concern for us. If leaders like him get sidelined, who would lead BJP in Bihar? The saffron party will soon face whitewash not only from Bihar but in rest of the country as well," Kumar said.

