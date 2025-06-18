JD-U slams Congress for trusting Trump over PM Modi on ceasefire issue

Patna, June 18 Janata Dal (United) senior leader K.C. Tyagi criticised the Congress party for raising doubts over the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and accused the grand old party of trusting US President Donald Trump over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"After PM Modi’s statement during the G7 Summit, it has been clearly established that there was no US mediation in the ceasefire process. The ceasefire happened following a call from Pakistan, not due to any external pressure. PM Modi has clarified this, and now these rumours should be laid to rest,” Tyagi told IANS.

When asked about Congress’s insistence on a clarification from Trump or the White House, Tyagi strongly condemned the opposition's stance.

“It is unfortunate that Congress leaders are giving more weight to the statement of a US President than to that of the Prime Minister of India. This shows a lack of national pride and undermines India’s sovereign decision-making,” he said.

Tyagi also reacted sharply to the White House’s invitation to Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir for a state dinner amid ongoing discussions on global terrorism.

“This is nothing short of a double standard. On one hand, the US talks about fighting terrorism globally, and on the other, it entertains those responsible for fanning terrorism in the Kashmir Valley,” he added.

The controversy stems from Donald Trump’s claim on May 10, in which he stated that he had mediated between India and Pakistan to reach a ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack.

However, Prime Minister Modi, in a recent statement during the G7 summit, categorically denied any external mediation, asserting that the ceasefire was the outcome of direct communication between India and Pakistan.

The Congress party, however, continues to question the government's version, demanding more clarity and transparency in the matter.

