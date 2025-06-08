JD-U slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘crime capital’ remark, says 'people of Bihar will see through his old tactics'

New Delhi, June 8 Janata Dal United (JD-U) took strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's recent statements targeting Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, with its senior leaders launching a sharp counterattack at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) on Sunday.

The JD(U) leaders accused Gandhi of political immaturity and termed his 'selective criticism' as contradictory and politically motivated.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing a public gathering at the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Rajgir, Nalanda, on Friday, alleged that Bihar under the NDA regime had become the “crime capital of India.” The comment drew strong criticism from JD(U) leaders, who dismissed it as a recycled political tactic.

Speaking to IANS, JD-U senior leader K.C. Tyagi said, “Rahul Gandhi is resorting to old tactics, but the people of Bihar are more politically aware today.”

Sharing his reaction to Rahul Gandhi's op-ed in which the Congress leader alleged ‘match-fixing’ in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and accused BJP of manipulating electoral outcomes, the JD (U) leader advised the Congress MP to engage constructively instead of resorting to public accusations.

“I want Rahul Gandhi to meet the Election Commission with his team instead of giving speeches or writing articles and get answers to his questions,” Tyagi said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar was even more scathing in his remarks, questioning Gandhi’s inconsistency in reacting to election outcomes.

“Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition, you should act like a serious politician. When you win elections, you don’t give credit to the Election Commission, but you do enjoy the power that comes with that success. However, when you’re in the opposition and lose, you start raising questions,” Neeraj Kumar said.

In a satirical tone, he added, “So, may I ask what medicine are you taking? Because when you win, you praise the EVMs and the EC, but when you lose, you blame both. Kindly let the nation know what is the name of this medicine? Is it Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Allopathic, or imported from Italy?”

