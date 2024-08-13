JD-U will not even win 20 seats in 2025 Assembly: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Aug 13 Prashant Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign on Tuesday said that the Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar, will struggle to secure even 20 seats in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections.

“In 2015, the Grand Alliance government in Bihar was only formed because I supported Nitish Kumar. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Nitish’s party significantly declined, securing just 43 seats. The 2025 elections will result in an even more drastic outcome. The JD-U will be uprooted from Bihar politics along with the RJD,” Prashant Kishor told media persons in Jamui district.

Kishor's remarks came in response to the statement of JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha, who dismissed Kishor's political relevance, saying that “he is merely running an agency and is not a leader.”

Kushwaha even denied acknowledging Kishor and his Jan Suraaj campaign as significant players in Bihar’s political landscape.

Kishor, in turn, intensified his criticism by asserting that the people of Bihar would eventually reject the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and the BJP.

He also attacked the RJD, noting that the party has been issuing letters urging members not to leave. The top leaders of RJD are appealing to workers that if they believe in the ideology of Lalu Prasad Yadav, they will not leave the party.

“This is a sign that RJD leaders no longer find inspiration in Tejashwi Yadav and are only staying due to Lalu's legacy,” Kishor said.

Kishor added that RJD would not be a significant factor in the 2025 elections, which he believes will primarily be contested between his Jan Suraaj and the NDA.

