JD-U would not win over 5 seats in upcoming LS polls in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Jan 21 Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has claimed that Nitish Kumar-led JD-U would not win more than five seats in Bihar if it contests the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) or the Opposition INDIA bloc.

He also said that if his poll prediction goes wrong, he will apologise to the people of the country.

"I predicted for the first time during the West Bengal Assembly election and said that BJP would win less than 100 seats. At that time, many other media organisations were saying that BJP would win more than 200 seats. When the result came, my prediction turned right," Kishor added.

"I am predicting again and saying that if Nitish Kumar-led JD-U will contest under 'Mahagathbandhan' or Opposition INDIA bloc, it will not win more than five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The leaders of JD-U know that and hence they are facing a tough situation. The speculation is rife that JD-U might be joining NDA again," he said.

"The downfall of JD-U has started and it will take place after the Lok Sabha election. Within the 'Mahagathbandhan', Rashtriya Janata Dal is the single largest party and Tejashwi Yadav is its leader. Nitish Kumar also said publicly that the 2025 Bihar Assembly election will be contested under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Hence, he should pass the chief ministerial post to Tejashwi Yadav and analyse his capacity, brain and intelligence," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor