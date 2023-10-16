JD-U's Neeraj Kumar questions PM Modi over his caste

Patna, Oct 16 JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to be from Other Backward Caste (OBC), while his caste is Modh and Ghanchi has the highest literacy rate as per the caste based census of 1931.

“Any caste can be included in the OBC on the basis of social and educational status of the people belonging to that particular caste. As per the 1931 caste based census, the literacy rate of Modh and Ghanchi was 40.59 per cent while Rajput caste was 15 to 20 per cent and Patel was 25 to 35 per cent. The Modh and Ghanchi were already in OBC then why Narendra Modi re-included his caste in OBC again in 2002,” Kumar said while showing the copy of the notification.

He said that the people of the country want to know if Modi belongs to OBC then why he had claimed that he is an Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) person in Kannauj.

“Interestingly, there is no categorisation of EBC in Gujarat. How could he claim himself as EBC?” Kumar said.

“I want to challenge PM Modi to take legal action against me if my point is wrong or conduct the caste based census in the entire country and clear everything,” Kumar said.

“I want to ask PM Modi on what basis Modh and Ghanchi caste was added into OBC? When have you conducted social and financial surveys? Where is the survey report? He is a merchant of votes and hence not conducting the caste based census in the country,” Kumar said.

