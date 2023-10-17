JD(S) crisis: Cong hand suspected in State President Ibrahim’s rebellion

Bengaluru, Oct 17 Even as the rebellion by the state JD(S) President CM Ibrahim is being downplayed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s family, both, the JD(S) and the BJP are treading cautiously and taking the development seriously as it could prove to be a serious setback for them.

According to BJP and JD(S) sources, Ibrahim is allegedly playing up on the instructions of the Congress party to inflict greater damage to the alliance.

The Congress high command is keenly watching the developments in the state and it does not want to give room for consolidation of power against it.

Considering the fact that the BJP-JD(S) alliance has the potential to disturb the Congress’ apple cart in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Ibrahim has been asked to challenge the Deve Gowda family and talk about the sacking of Deve Gowda’s son former CM HD Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, sources stated.

Deve Gowda angrily reacted to the development and asked the media persons to go away. “Everything will be out in the open in another three days,” he stated.

JD(S) MLA and Core Committee Member GT Deve Gowda made a direct allegation that the Congress was behind Ibrahim’s rebellion.

“Mr. Ibrahim do not listen to Congress leaders and burn your hands. The JD(S) top leadership is with you,” he stated.

Asked if the JD(S) would split in Karnataka, GT Deve Gowda stated it was not possible.

“The JD(S) is a regional party and it will become stronger. We will hold talks with Ibrahim. Deve Gowda had given him the state President’s position out of respect for the sentiments of the minorities. Ibrahim is angry over not being taken to New Delhi for alliance talks but Deve Gowda will speak to him. Deve Gowda had told us not to worry and it will all be sorted out,” he said.

HD Revanna maintained that Deve Gowda would take a call on the issue. “If Ibrahim wants to join the Congress, let him. We do not have any objections. Let us see who gets sacked by Deve Gowda,” he stated.

“The JD(S) won’t split. There are 19 MLAs. People know what Kumaraswamy (his brother) and Deve Gowda have done for them. Why do you (media) want to bother about his statements?” Revanna quipped.

However, the party leadership is worried over Ibrahim’s claim that the party belongs to all and one family can’t own it. He is state President and he can’t be sacked.

Sources said that they suspect that the matter would be dragged to court in case Ibrahim is sacked.

In a big setback to the BJP and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim has declared support for the ruling Congress party. He also claimed that the JD(S) party is not the property of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family. Speaking at the Chitana-Manthana programme called to discuss future steps in the backdrop of the decision taken on the JD(S) and BJP alliance without keeping him in the loop, Ibrahim proclaimed that he is the president of the party. “I can’t be sacked. The JD(S) is not a family’s property,” he maintained. “I request Deve Gowda not to give the wrong message. You went on to become the Prime Minister because of secular ideology,” he had stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor