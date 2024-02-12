JD(U) claims Oppn tried to buy its MLAs

Patna, Feb 12 Ahead of the floor test in Bihar Assembly on Monday, the Janata Dal(U) alleged that the opposition had tried to "buy" its legislators, but failed.

Jha said this as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his other MLAs reached the Assembly for the floor test.

Kumar was accompanied by Sanjay Jha, former water resource development minister, and Vijay Chaudhary along with other MLAs.

Jha claimed that the opposition party leaders tried to buy the legislators of JD(U).

“We have 128 MLAs who are supporting the Nitish Kumar government. The opposition leaders tried to buy the JD(U) MLAs but failed in their games. We have the complete majority in the Bihar Assembly and the number may go beyond 128 in favour of NDA,” Jha said.

“All 45 MLAs of JD(U) are in contact with us. Majority of them reached Patna and some of them are on the way,” Jha said.

The proceedings of Bihar Assembly have started now and no-confidence motion will be brought against the present Speaker around 12 noon.

