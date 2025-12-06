JDU felicitates workers following poll result; Nitish Kumar launches party’s new membership drive

Patna, Dec 6 The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday organised a grand felicitation ceremony at its party headquarters in Patna to honour grassroots workers for their crucial role in the party’s success in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Certificates and mementoes were presented to workers who campaigned extensively at the village and booth levels.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached the venue and personally encouraged the party cadre.

JDU National Executive President Sanjay Jha and State President Umesh Kushwaha were prominently present.

In his address, Kushwaha said the party’s electoral win was not a miracle, but the result of years of dedication of thousands of workers.

He added that such felicitation events would be organised regularly to boost morale and bring new faces into the organisation.

Sanjay Jha said no party can win elections without strong booth-level workers.

“JDU’s victory is the result of your courage and commitment, even in adverse circumstances. Your contribution will be remembered in history,” he said.

Jha also added that CM Nitish Kumar consistently highlights the importance of grassroots workers in review meetings, and today’s ceremony reflects that commitment.

During the event, leaders also held informal discussions about upcoming elections, organisational expansion, and strengthening the party at the Panchayat level.

The leadership indicated that organisational efforts will be intensified in view of the 2026 and 2027 election calendar.

A major highlight of the event was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launching the JDU’s new membership drive.

He first took the membership from Sanjay Jha.

In turn, Nitish Kumar then gave membership to Jha.

Later, senior leader Narayan Singh and State President Umesh Kushwaha also completed their membership formalities.

A remarkable moment unfolded on stage as leaders lined up to receive membership directly from the Chief Minister.

Party insiders noted that every political party has rules regarding membership tenure, usually valid for one or two years.

After the term ends, members must re-enrol. The JDU formally initiated its new membership cycle through Saturday’s ceremony.

Throughout the event, slogans of “Nitish Kumar Zindabad” echoed across the venue.

Sanjay Jha also congratulated the Chief Minister for being acknowledged by the World Book of Records, London.

A letter from the organisation stated that serving as Chief Minister for 10 terms is a rare and historic feat in democratic governance.

It described Nitish Kumar’s leadership as a matter of pride for the entire nation and praised his contributions to development, social welfare, and administrative stability.

The World Book of Records informed that it would formally include Nitish Kumar in its global list and present him with an official certificate recognising his extraordinary achievement.

Nitish Kumar recently took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time, marking a milestone in the country’s political history.

