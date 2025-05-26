JDU leader targets Lalu, questions Tejashwi's 'Mai Behan Maan Yojana' campaign

Patna, May 26 In a sharp political attack, JDU’s state general secretary, Saket Singh, accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of “cheating in the name of socialism” and questioned the credibility of the party’s recent decisions and political slogans.

His remarks come amid the controversy surrounding Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion and the ongoing war of words between the RJD and opposition leaders.

Singh, in a scathing statement, alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav was misleading the people of Bihar under the guise of socialist ideology.

“He tweets during the day and calls at night, then pats his forehead. This is not socialism, this is deception,” said Singh, calling Lalu's conduct a betrayal of public trust.

He further added that criticism in personal matters is generally avoided, but this issue has crossed into the social and political domain, given Lalu’s status as a former CM and a public figure.

“This is not a personal matter. He was a minister, and an MLA, and hails from a royal political legacy. His actions have social consequences,” Singh stated.

Saket Singh also criticised the RJD's ‘Mai Behan Maan Yojana’ and questioned its sincerity, calling it a mere election gimmick.

“They’re roaming Patna with banners of 'Mai Behan Maan Yojana'. This is just an election slogan,” he said.

He linked the criticism to Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav’s estranged wife, pointing out her political lineage as the granddaughter of former CM Daroga Prasad Rai, and questioned when justice would be delivered to her family.

Saket Singh also cast doubts on Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion from RJD and questioned the procedural legitimacy of the decision.

“They claim he has been expelled from the party for 6 years. Where is the proof? Has the Speaker received a letter requesting the cancellation of his membership?” he asked.

In a pointed remark, Singh also referenced Sadhu Yadav, Lalu’s estranged brother-in-law, who in the past has criticised the RJD leadership.

“Even Sadhu Yadav once said that Lalu Prasad himself worked to tarnish his own family's image. These are not my words—they come from within his own extended family,” he said.

