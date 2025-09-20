JD(U) maintains silence on Prashant Kishor’s graft allegations, distances Nitish Kumar from controversy

Patna, Sep 20 A day after political strategist Prashant Kishor made explosive allegations of massive corruption against four leaders of the ruling party in Bihar, including Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, the Janata Dal (United) has chosen to distance itself from the controversy while maintaining a united front around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s image of integrity.

JD(U) leaders have avoided naming Ashok Choudhary directly, instead emphasising the party’s “zero tolerance” policy towards corruption and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s impeccable record.

The response was initiated by Legislative Councillor and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, who posted on social media: “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has redefined politics with his honesty and integrity throughout his 20-year tenure. No one has been born who can prove even a single allegation of corruption against him. Those who have been accused of graft should respond. Nitish Kumar is equal to 'Zero Tolerance.'”

Other party spokespersons, including Naval Sharma and Nihora Prasad Yadav, echoed this line without naming Choudhary.

Sharma wrote: “The party’s credibility and the leader’s image are a priceless asset for all party workers. Bihar has witnessed Nitish Kumar’s saintly personality, his fight against corruption, and his steps to keep governance clean. The party’s credibility and his image are invaluable assets for all of us.”

The silence follows Prashant Kishor’s press conference on Friday, where he accused Minister Ashok Choudhary, a close aide of Nitish Kumar, of amassing assets worth Rs 200 crore in the name of his daughter and MP Shambhavi Choudhary and relatives.

Kishor also claimed Choudhary purchased properties worth over Rs 38 crore recently.

Kishor further alleged that during the COVID-19 crisis, Health Minister Mangal Pandey acquired a flat in Delhi while Rs 2.12 crore was deposited in his wife’s account.

He also levelled accusations against Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and MP Sanjay Jaiswal, claiming they too benefited financially in recent years.

Despite the political heat generated by Kishor’s revelations, JD(U) leaders have refrained from commenting on the specific allegations, insisting that those individuals should respond while reaffirming Nitish Kumar’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor