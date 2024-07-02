JD(U) MLA hospitalised after fainting at disaster committee meeting in Nalanda

Patna July 2 JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh was hospitalised after his health condition deteriorated during a disaster committee meeting in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Monday.

Singh, who represents the Harnaut Assembly constituency, fainted as soon as he reached the Hardev Bhawan in Nalanda for the meeting. He was rushed to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to the Medanta Hospital in Patna.

Many JD(U) leaders and workers, including its Legislative Councilor representative Akhlaq Ahmed, gathered at the hospital following the incident. Ahmed said Singh's health condition worsened as soon as he entered the auditorium for the meeting.

“Singh felt dizzy on his way to the meeting, leading to his hospitalisation. He was already undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Patna, which is why he was referred there for further treatment,” said Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar.

