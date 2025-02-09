JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha credits Poorvanchal voters for AAP's defeat in Delhi

Patna, Feb 9 After the impressive victory of the BJP in the Delhi elections, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha attributed the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Poorvanchali voters, who, according to him, played a crucial role in voting against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"Arvind Kejriwal's humiliating remarks against Poorvanchalis during the election campaign backfired on him and his party. Over the last 10 years, Delhi has lacked basic amenities, and 70 per cent of the city has turned into slums. We raised these issues during our campaign," Jha said.

He also pointed out corruption allegations against AAP leaders, stating that former CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were jailed on corruption charges.

Jha emphasised that the INDIA bloc's disunity played a major role in AAP's defeat.

"Nitish Kumar was the first to point out the flaws in the INDIA bloc and quit it in January 2024 to join the NDA. His decision has proven correct after the Delhi elections," he added.

Reacting to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks that Bihar politics is different, Jha said voters in the state have favoured NDA in both the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and recent by-elections.

"Tejashwi has been trying to understand Bihar for 20 years, but the results show where he stands. In the by-elections, we won seats held by RJD for over 30 years. The NDA and Nitish Kumar understand Bihar far better than the opposition," he remarked.

Jha also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Bihar, asserting that under CM Nitish, the state has seen significant progress.

"The people of Bihar support Nitish Kumar because of his developmental work. His ongoing Pragati Yatra is proof of his commitment to Bihar's progress. We are confident that under his leadership, NDA will win the Bihar elections by a massive margin," Jha said.

With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 approaching, JD(U) and NDA are positioning themselves strongly, banking on Nitish Kumar's governance and BJP's national influence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor