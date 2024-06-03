JD(U)'s polling agent killed in Bihar

Patna, June 1 A polling agent of the Janata Dal (United) was killed by unidentified persons in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Monday.

The family members of the deceased claimed that election enmity could be the reason for the murder and have pointed fingers at the opposition party leaders. The victim had been receiving threatening calls ever since he became the polling agent of JD(U).

The incident took place in the Maua village of Parbalpur police station area. The deceased, Anil Kumar (62) was on the way to a nearby market to buy vegetables when around four to five attackers ambushed him, his family members said.

Police found several stab wounds on his body.

“In the Lok Sabha election, he was a polling agent at the village booth (polling booth number 323). There was a clash between the supporters of the ruling party and the opposition on June 1. Today, when my father got up early in the morning and went to the market to buy vegetables, the miscreants ambushed him and stabbed him until he died,” said Neetu Kumari, the daughter of the deceased.

The district police have identified some of the accused. The raids are currently underway to nab them, said officials here.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, dozens of JD(U) leaders and NDA candidate Kaushalendra Kumar reached the Sadar Hospital Bihar Sharif.

Kaushalendra Kumar said the incident was carried out due to election rivalry. “It is an extremely painful incident. He was the polling agent of JD(U). Some people had been threatening him for the last few days. Today, when he stepped out of the house he was killed. The murder happened due to poll rivalry," Kumar said.

The family members of the victims also claimed that opposition party leaders (CPI-ML) may be involved in his murder.

